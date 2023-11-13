Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE AMP traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $335.75. 49,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.55. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

