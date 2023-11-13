Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,261 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $901,726,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.35.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $389.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,269. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.99 and a 200 day moving average of $437.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

