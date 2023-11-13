Equitable Trust Co. Sells 23,333 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,333 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 152,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 383,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 222,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.71. 133,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,359. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 1,269,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,455.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,773,550.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

