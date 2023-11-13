Equitable Trust Co. Sells 238 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,393 shares of company stock valued at $7,134,979. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $633.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $129.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $636.94.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

