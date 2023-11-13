Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $15.12 on Monday, reaching $942.40. 452,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,338. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $503.14 and a one year high of $958.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $858.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $828.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

