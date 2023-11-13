Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the October 15th total of 7,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.53. The stock had a trading volume of 57,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,169. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average is $66.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

