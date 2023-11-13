Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stake Boosted by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,105,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,034,000 after acquiring an additional 231,099 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,002,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,940,000 after purchasing an additional 279,348 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $73,863,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Everi by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,357,000 after buying an additional 252,846 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Everi by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after buying an additional 220,937 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $71,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,815.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRI opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $978.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.27.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

