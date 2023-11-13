Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXEL. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,292. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,719.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Exelixis by 189.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7,995.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

