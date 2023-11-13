Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 148.1% from the October 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fat Projects Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Fat Projects Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATPW opened at $0.01 on Monday. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target business operating in the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data areas.

