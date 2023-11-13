Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.73.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.
