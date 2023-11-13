Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.40. The company had a trading volume of 108,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $115.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

