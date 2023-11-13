Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FSZ has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.00.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$5.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.79. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$9.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.63. The company has a market cap of C$446.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$159.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.50 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.0708502 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 477.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fiera Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,403 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Fiera Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fiera Capital by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 81,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

