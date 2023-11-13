Financial Review: Avra (AVRN) and Its Competitors

Avra (OTCMKTS:AVRN – Get Free Report) is one of 178 public companies in the “Software – Infrastructure” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Avra to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avra and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avra 0 0 0 0 N/A Avra Competitors 249 966 2013 14 2.55

As a group, “Software – Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 52.61%. Given Avra’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avra has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

33.1% of shares of all “Software – Infrastructure” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of shares of all “Software – Infrastructure” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Avra and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avra N/A N/A -13.44 Avra Competitors $422.98 million -$21.72 million 572.30

Avra’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Avra. Avra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Avra and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avra N/A N/A N/A Avra Competitors -39.74% -73.57% -10.07%

Summary

Avra peers beat Avra on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Avra Company Profile

Avra, Inc. focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens. Avra was founded on December 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Ensanche Parais, Dominican Republic.

