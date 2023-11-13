Financial Survey: Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) versus Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) and Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ferguson and Watsco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferguson 6.35% 41.58% 13.13% Watsco 8.14% 22.66% 14.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ferguson and Watsco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferguson $29.73 billion 1.10 $1.89 billion $9.12 17.54 Watsco $7.27 billion 2.03 $601.17 million $15.15 24.75

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than Watsco. Ferguson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Watsco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.1% of Watsco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ferguson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Watsco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ferguson has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watsco has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ferguson and Watsco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferguson 1 2 8 0 2.64 Watsco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ferguson currently has a consensus target price of $164.20, suggesting a potential upside of 2.66%. Given Ferguson’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ferguson is more favorable than Watsco.

Dividends

Ferguson pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Watsco pays an annual dividend of $9.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ferguson pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Watsco pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Watsco beats Ferguson on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name. In addition, it supplies pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water and wastewater treatment products, and refrigeration products under Wolseley brand name. Further, the company provides after-sales support comprising warranty, credit, project-based billing, returns, maintenance, repair, and operations support. It sells its products through wholesale distributors, supply houses, retail enterprises, and online. Ferguson plc was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Wokingham, the United Kingdom.

About Watsco

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment. The company also provides parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies. It serves contractors and dealers that service the replacement and new construction markets for residential and light commercial central air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration systems. In addition, the company exports its products to Latin America and the Caribbean Basin. Watsco, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.