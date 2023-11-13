FlexShopper (FPAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect FlexShopper to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 217.90%. The business had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.36 million. On average, analysts expect FlexShopper to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FlexShopper Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FPAY opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. FlexShopper has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of FlexShopper from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShopper by 53.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the third quarter worth $287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 204.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

Featured Stories

