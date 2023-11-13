Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 43,910 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,910 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.27% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $23,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $23.98. 99,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.