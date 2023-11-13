Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 362,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,549,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 448.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,748. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

