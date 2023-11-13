Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 392,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,729,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 586,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,712. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $31.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.