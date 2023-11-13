Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.65. 64,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,149. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.88.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

