Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,246,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,646,000 after buying an additional 531,528 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,820,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,700,000 after buying an additional 177,862 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 3,804,024 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,022,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after buying an additional 46,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,860,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 91,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,846. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

