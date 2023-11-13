Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $10.15 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,759 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,258,000 after purchasing an additional 386,363 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,061. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.

