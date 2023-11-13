Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $14.57 Million Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.81% of iShares Europe ETF worth $14,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 120,063.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 803,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,629,000 after acquiring an additional 803,223 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,316,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,640,000 after acquiring an additional 435,072 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,948,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,775,000 after acquiring an additional 276,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 260,502 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IEV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.80. 18,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,326. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $52.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

