Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $82.92 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,930,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254,612 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.07% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $82,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,792,949,000,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 178,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 78,610 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,968.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,109,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 52,545.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,562 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPTI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.38. 173,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,387,387. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

