Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,628 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 41,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 154,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.91. 238,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,015. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.