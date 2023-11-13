Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 0.8% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $18,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,125,000 after buying an additional 260,851 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,059,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after buying an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,547,000 after buying an additional 51,148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,503,000 after buying an additional 91,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after buying an additional 495,346 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,691. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

