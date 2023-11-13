Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $10.41 Million in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,855 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 97,913.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,069,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,087,000 after acquiring an additional 988,955 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,857,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after acquiring an additional 800,235 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA EWY traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,985. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.26. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $67.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

