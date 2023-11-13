Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $9.03 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 78,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,790,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 933,215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $112.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,103. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.75.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

