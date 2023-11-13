Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 66,512 Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 967.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,512 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.64. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.06 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

