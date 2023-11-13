Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 829,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,654,000. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up 1.8% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.80% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHLF. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 77,156 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,982,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 678,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 278,274 shares during the period.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

XHLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.18. 6,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,899. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.