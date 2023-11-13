Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 133.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,986 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up about 1.0% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.26% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $22,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,982,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,601. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

