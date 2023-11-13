Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 17,410 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,410 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.03% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $17,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRBN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,924.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after buying an additional 228,410 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 29,599 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,702,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:CRBN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.84. 3,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,601. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $136.23 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $848.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.36.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

