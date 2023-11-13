Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 869,371 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $43,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullen Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after buying an additional 33,664 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.93. 387,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

