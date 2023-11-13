Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $6.52 Million Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,515,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.60% of SPDR S&P China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 71,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GXC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.57. 14,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,700. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $92.15.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

