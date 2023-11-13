Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,964 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.16% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $32,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 113,757 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EWU traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 100,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,989. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.