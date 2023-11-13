Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRU. CIBC reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins set a C$19.00 price target on Freehold Royalties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.78.
Get Our Latest Report on Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Stock Performance
Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 101.89%.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Freehold Royalties
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.