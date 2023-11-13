Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRU. CIBC reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins set a C$19.00 price target on Freehold Royalties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.78.

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$14.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.91 and a 12 month high of C$17.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 101.89%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

