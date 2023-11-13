Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE) Insider Buys A$21,210.00 in Stock

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE – Get Free Report) insider Grant Davey bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,210.00 ($13,772.73).

Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Frontier Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, October 25th, Grant Davey acquired 62,443 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,293.98 ($13,177.91).

On Tuesday, October 17th, Grant Davey acquired 48,101 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$15,199.92 ($9,870.08).

On Friday, September 8th, Grant Davey acquired 270,000 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$98,550.00 ($63,993.51).

Frontier Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 7.78.

About Frontier Energy

Frontier Energy Limited operates as a clean energy company. It develops the Bristol Springs solar project to produce approximately 114 MW of electricity located in the southeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Superior Lake Resources Limited and changed its name to Frontier Energy Limited in January 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.