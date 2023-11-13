Frugl Group Limited (ASX:FGL) Insider Acquires A$50,000.00 in Stock

Frugl Group Limited (ASX:FGL – Get Free Report) insider Kenny Woo acquired 5,000,000 shares of Frugl Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($32,467.53).
Frugl Group Limited engages in the development, marketing, and customer support of its grocery comparison and data analytics products and services in Australia. The company offers Frugl Grocery mobile comparison and wellness app for various shoppers to compare prices. It operates InFocus Analytics retail intelligence platform that collects pricing and shopper data for commercial use by retailers, suppliers, and other associated businesses.
