FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at HC Wainwright

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.66.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $0.44 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,490,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,482,079.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Phelps Morris bought 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,709 shares in the company, valued at $712,192.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,490,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,482,079.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,000 shares of company stock worth $1,054,500 over the last three months. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Mariner LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

