Future plc (LON:FUTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,162.50 ($14.35).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUTR. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,350 ($16.66) to GBX 1,080 ($13.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Future from GBX 757 ($9.34) to GBX 827 ($10.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Future Stock Performance

Future Company Profile

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 887.99 ($10.96) on Monday. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 632 ($7.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,754 ($21.65). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 828.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 814.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 910.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

