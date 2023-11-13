General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 49.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 11.0% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in General Electric by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,256,000 after purchasing an additional 61,135 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 7.5% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 6.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $115.27 on Monday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.96. The firm has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

