General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,263,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 90,128 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.16% of General Motors worth $87,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in General Motors by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 62.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,614,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,432,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

