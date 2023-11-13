Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.38 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 46.77% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Genius Sports updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Genius Sports stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,884. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.05. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genius Sports by 37.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 218,044 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 108,874 shares in the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

