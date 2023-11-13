Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Down 50.1% in October

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the October 15th total of 414,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 974,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock opened at $24.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $30.26.

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTZ. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,622,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after buying an additional 178,706 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 289.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 160,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 119,369 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 67,182 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

