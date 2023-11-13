goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$166.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$162.88.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$124.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 27.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$113.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$114.39. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$87.00 and a twelve month high of C$135.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

