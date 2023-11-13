Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.52. Gold Resource has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.80.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,204,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 39,504 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 250,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 155,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

