Goldfinch (GFI) One Day Volume Hits $716,953.71

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $17.16 million and approximately $716,953.71 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded up 43.3% against the dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001598 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,135,286 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

