Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) Shares Sold by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GINN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,653,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 652.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 253,729 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,997,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.80.

About Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

