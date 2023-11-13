Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

GHL stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

