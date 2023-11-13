Guild of Guardians Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $25.25 Million (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $25.25 million and $134,361.73 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for about $0.0871 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

