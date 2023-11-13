HC Wainwright Lowers Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Price Target to $11.00

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of IKNA opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Ikena Oncology had a negative net margin of 327.46% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 2,913.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

